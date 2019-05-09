Clear

Sean Lowell Sullivan, 58, of St. Joseph

Sean's Obituary
Sean Lowell Sullivan, 58, of St. Joseph, died May 7, 2019. Sean was born November 20, 1960, in Indianapolis, IN, to David Lowell and Eleanor Jane (Meredith) Sullivan.
Sean was a retired self-employed painter and carpenter. He was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed cars and fishing.
Survivors include his mother, Eleanor Sullivan; son David Sullivan; sisters, Wendy Sullivan, Colleen Cooper; brothers, Bradley Sullivan, Patrick Sullivan; Sean's significant other Jan Lipira; David's mother Paula Hayward; and David's grandmother Bessie Hayward; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Services will be Sunday, May 12, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

