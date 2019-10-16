Clear

Sean Richards, 50, St. Joseph, Missouri

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 4:31 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Sean Richards, 50, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
He was born on October 10, 1968 in Pittsburg, Texas.
Sean was a gentle spirit who was kind to everyone. He loved spending Friday nights around the fire and playing with dogs. Sean enjoyed playing the keyboard, fixing electronics, and riding his scooter.
