Obituary
Sean Richards, 50, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
He was born on October 10, 1968 in Pittsburg, Texas.
Sean was a gentle spirit who was kind to everyone. He loved spending Friday nights around the fire and playing with dogs. Sean enjoyed playing the keyboard, fixing electronics, and riding his scooter.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guestbook and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com
