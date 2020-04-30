Clear
Seth L. Howard, 11

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 1:34 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Seth L. Howard, 11, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, April 27, 2020.
He was born May 22, 2008.
Seth’s favorite thing was to listen to the Troll’s Movie, which his mom played throughout the day.
He enjoyed playing with all his musical toys and being outside.
Seth was the sweetest, most beautiful little boy and will always be in the hearts of his family, friends and caregivers that were fortunate to be a part of his life. He was blessed with a mother that lived to give him the very best.
Seth was preceded in death by his great-great-grandfather, Bob McAsey.
He is survived by his loving and devoted mom, Shalee Joswick, who cared for his special needs each and every day; his loving grandparents, Shannon and Sandy Martin; great-grandparents, Jim and Shari Edelman; great-great-grandmother, Jerri McAsey; uncle, Tony Thompson (Ayala); cousin, Remy, and many close friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be mailed to 2513 Ashland Avenue, St. Joseph, Missouri, 64506.

