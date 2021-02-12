Sgt. George "Nelson" Gottswiller, 88

Sergeant George “Nelson” Gottswiller, 88, Weatherby, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021.

He was born June 14, 1932 in Clarksdale, Missouri to Amos and Glenna (Schottel) Gottswiller.

Nelson served as a sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He married Clara Rhoden February 3, 1951; she preceded him in death in 2009.

Nelson was a sergeant for the Buchanan County Sheriff’s department for over 18 years before retiring.

He enjoyed hunting with his brothers and anything that had to do with guns.

Nelson was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Clara; his daughters, Lynne, Gretchen; parents; brothers, Ermal and Dewayne.

Survivors include his sons, Craig Gottswiller (Sherry), Scot Gottswiller; 14 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery.