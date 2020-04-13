Sgt. Maj. Larry Brown, Jr., 91

Sgt. Maj. Larry Brown, Jr.

December 22, 1928 - April 7, 2020

Retired Army Special Forces Sergeant Major Larry Brown Jr. passed away Tuesday 7 April 2020. He was one of the original members of Special Forces and a Veteran of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.

He was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia but lived most of his life in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

He was a member of the Special Forces Association, VFW, American Legion and DAV.

He loved hunting and fishing and spending time with family and friends. He moved to Savannah, Mo in 2009 to live with his daughter and son-in-law.

He is preceded in death by: his parents Larry Brown and Clarabelle King; Wife, Alma Brown; Son, Joseph Brown; Brother, Glen Ray Brown; Sisters, Loretta, Betty and Henrietta.

He is survived by: his Daughter, Dee Dee (Brian) Stackhouse of Savannah; Brother, Tracy (Elyse) of Fayetteville; Grandchildren, Jamie (Jarrod) Lund of Savannah; Jessica Stackhouse of Savannah, and Joseph (Samantha) Stackhouse of St Joseph; four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in Fayetteville, North Carolina at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.