Shane Duran Pierce, 49, of Bendena, Kansas passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

Shane was the oldest of three sons born on October 1, 1971 to Dow and Diane (Price) Pierce. He lived his entire young life in a small farmhouse learning the value of family, hardwork and laughter all while being ornery and adventurous.

Shane was a graduate of the Class of 1990 of Troy High School, but attended the majority of school years at Midway-Denton where he played on a talented State Champion football team. After graduation, Shane attended Garden City Community College and continued his love of football while earning an Associates Degree in Science. Shane was also a graduate of Kansas State University earning a Bachelors Degree in Agriculture Sciences with an emphasis in agronomy.

Shane married his love and best friend, Dianna Lynn on March 5, 2009. Together they built a family of six children; Wakota, Brynna, Blaine, Scyla, Kylee, and Jaya. Shane and Dianna found happiness and contentment in family gatherings, front porch morning coffee, evening ranger rides, and annual trips to the ocean to celebrate their commitment to one another and their family.

Shane was skilled in his profession as a District Sales Manager for NC+ Hybrid Seeds and had a true passion for farming. Shane worked alongside his brother, Chad, where they established and operated Pierce Brothers Farms. The two shared an incredible friendship in both life and in business.

Shane was a devoted Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Cousin and Friend who was a stubborn ox with a generous heart. He will be most remembered for his humorous one-liners, personalized nicknames for those he cherished the most and stories that will keep us laughing for the rest of our lives.

We know you are perfectly preserved in Jehovah’s memory and we look forward to making more memories with you in the future. (Acts 24:15, Psalms 37:29).

Shane is survived by his beloved and loyal wife, Dianna Lynn, and their six beautiful children, Wakota and her husband, Curtis, of St. Joseph, Brynna, Blaine, Scyla, Kylee, Jaya of Bendena, KS and beloved dog, Ponch. Parents; Dow and Diane Pierce of Bendena, KS, brothers Chad (Kariane) of Troy, KS, and Brandon (Joanna) of Bendena, KS. Nephews Breyden Pierce, Rhett Pierce, Rylan Pierce and Hudson Pierce and numerous other extended family members and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday August 27, 2021 at the Troy Community Center from 2pm-6pm. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

At the request of the family, please come prepared with a written memory to share during the celebration. There will be a memory box to place those stories so family can share in those in the years to come.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:

Troy High School Athletic Department

Shane Pierce Agriculture Scholarship Fund

Donate.jw.org