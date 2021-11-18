Clear
Shannon DeWayne Chance, 47

Shannon DeWayne Chance, 47, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021.

He was born June 20, 1974, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Donald and Sherry (Weigler) Chance.
Shannon was a lifelong member of Turning Point Nazarene Church.
He was a 1993 graduate from Lafayette High School, where he played football all four years.
Shannon was an avid Kansas City Chief and Royals fan. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Carl Weigler, Fredrick Chance; grandmother, Nina Pratte.
Survivors include sons, Levi, Jonah and Logan; parents, siblings, Tina Slibowski (Jeff), Jeff Stull (Lisa); grandmother, Ruby Weigler; numerous, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Turning Point Nazarene Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

