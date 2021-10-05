Clear
Sharelle Ritchie, 78

Sharelle Ann Ritchie 78 of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at a local hospital.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 2:24 PM

She was born to Walter (Lee) and Lois (Smith) Daniel on January 29, 1943.

She was a graduate of Central High School, Class of 1961. She was a telephone operator from 1961-1972. Sharelle married Charle C. Ritchie on June 14, 1968. She was a stay a home mother and community volunteer. In 1983 she returned to the work force as Department Manager over crafts and fabrics at Wal-Mart until she retired in 2008.

She was involved in the local 4-H club as a Club leader. She also served on the 4-H council for several years. Also was a coach and president of the Platte Valley ball association. She helped on local election campaigns.

Her family was always important to her, she was always at a ballgame or teaching us life skills through the 4-H programs. She had a special connection with her nieces and nephews. Also willing to pitch in and help.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and brother-in-law Eldon and Clista Jean Lambright, and her husband Charles.

Sharelle will be survived by her children Blaine (Annette) Ritchie, Christy (Kevin) Anderson, and Brad (Carrie) Ritchie. She had 4 grandchildren Mindy Ritchie, Brandi (Chris) Grier, Dalton and Kaden Anderson. Step-grandchildren Dominic Grigsby, Jimmy Parker, Jessica Deas, and Johnathan and Anna Long. And 2 great granddaughter Tanner and Charlie Grier and grandson Phoenix Ritchie. Also, several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 3:00 – 5:00 PM, Saturday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel followed by a memorial service at 5:00 PM.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Wesley United Methodist Church.

