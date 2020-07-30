Clear
Sharlene A. Wright, 76

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Jul 30, 2020 8:22 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Sharlene A. Wright, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.
She was born February 2, 1944 to Clarence and Charlotte (Smith) McCullan.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Wright; son, Harvey Smith.
Survivors include sons, Richard Wilson, Ronnie Wilson (Mernia) Ricky Wilson (Sue); several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com

Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
