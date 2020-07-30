Sharlene A. Wright, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020.
She was born February 2, 1944 to Clarence and Charlotte (Smith) McCullan.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Wright; son, Harvey Smith.
Survivors include sons, Richard Wilson, Ronnie Wilson (Mernia) Ricky Wilson (Sue); several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com
No services are scheduled at this time.
Posted: Jul 30, 2020 8:22 AM
