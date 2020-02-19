Clear

Sharon Ann Smith, 81

Visitation: Friday, February 21st, 2020 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM @ Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. 4503 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Mass of Christian Burial: Friday, February 21st, 2020 10:00 AM @ Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Sharon Ann Smith
1938-2020

Sharon Ann Smith, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020.
She was born October 11, 1938 in Atchison, Kansas.
Sharon married James Smith June 17, 1967. He survives of the home.
She graduated from Mount Saint Scholastica Academy in 1956. Sharon worked at the Atchison Globe and MAUR HILL-Mount Academy for 15 years, then later Valley Hope for 30 years.
She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Sharon enjoyed spending time with her sisters, nieces and nephews, cooking, family dinners and was a great caregiver. She worried more about her family than she did herself.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lucille (Hill) Cicewski; sister, Mary Louise Schieber.
Additional survivors include sisters, Janet Hall, Paulette Rettele (Bob), Delores Scherer (Robert), Karen Herbert (Dale); numerous nieces and nephews.
