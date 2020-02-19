Sharon Ann Smith

1938-2020

Sharon Ann Smith, 81, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020.

She was born October 11, 1938 in Atchison, Kansas.

Sharon married James Smith June 17, 1967. He survives of the home.

She graduated from Mount Saint Scholastica Academy in 1956. Sharon worked at the Atchison Globe and MAUR HILL-Mount Academy for 15 years, then later Valley Hope for 30 years.

She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Sharon enjoyed spending time with her sisters, nieces and nephews, cooking, family dinners and was a great caregiver. She worried more about her family than she did herself.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lucille (Hill) Cicewski; sister, Mary Louise Schieber.

Additional survivors include sisters, Janet Hall, Paulette Rettele (Bob), Delores Scherer (Robert), Karen Herbert (Dale); numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. The family with gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.