Sharon (Block) Munkirs, 72

Graveside Service: Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 2:00 PM @ Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Sharon (Block) Munkirs
1947-2019

MAYSVILLE, Mo. – Sharon (Block) Munkirs, 72, of Maysville, passed from this life on December 26, 2019 at Sunset Home.

Graveside Funeral Service will be held at Saint Joseph Memorial Park on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Jonathan Garlock officiating.

Inurnment will follow.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, Missouri.

Sharon was born in Holt, Nebraska to Albert and Julia (Konopasok) Block on February 22, 1947.

She went to High School at Northeast in Kansas City, graduating in 1965.

Sharon worked in the service industry as a waitress and bartender, before retirement.

She is survived by her significant other of nearly 46 years, Mike McCrea, of the home, two sons, Zach and Shawn Munkirs, step daughter, Shelley Baker, sister, Joann Block, niece Jackie Brant, three grandchildren, Travis, Samantha, and Brandi, many other relatives and a host of friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, and all but one sibling.

She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed.

online condolences may be left at : turnerfamilyfuneral.com

