Obituary

SHARON FRANCES TOY

Sharon Frances Toy, 72, of Platte City, MO passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at North K.C. Hospital in North K.C., MO. Sharon was born December 21, 1946 in St. Joseph, MO. She married Gary Lee Toy on April 28, 1978 in Las Vegas, NV. Sharon began her career as a hairstylist in Atchison, KS, later working in the Platte City area as a stylist and cosmetologist. She enjoyed reading fiction novels and working crossword puzzles. Sharon was a music enthusiast and loved to dance. She was devoted to her family and cherished her family dinners. She also enjoyed travelling to various destinations including Hawaii and many trips to Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents Thurman and Jean Reed and her brother Bob Reed. Sharon is survived by her husband Gary; son Curtis Cooper, daughter Kristin Bramble, daughter Leticia Wood, son Rick Toy, Grandkids Jack and Olivia Cooper, Shailee Levingston Clayton Bramble, Schafer Wood, and Paxton and Payton Toy; great grandkids Emilia Seyal, Alyza and Zander Bramble; and 2 brothers Tom (Charlotte) and Dan (Jenny) Reed. A visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Platte City, MO; followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston. Memorial contributions can be given to North Care Hospice. Arrangements by Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston, MO. 816.386.2281 www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com