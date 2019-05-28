Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sharon Frances Toy, 72, of Platte City, MO

Visitation June 1, 2019 10:00am - 11:00am First Baptist Church of Platte City Address 214 Ferrel Street PLATTE CITY, MO 64079 Service June 1, 2019 11:00am First Baptist Church of Platte City Address 2nd & Ferrel Streets Platte City, MO 64079

Posted: May 28, 2019 4:27 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
SHARON FRANCES TOY

Sharon Frances Toy, 72, of Platte City, MO passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at North K.C. Hospital in North K.C., MO. Sharon was born December 21, 1946 in St. Joseph, MO. She married Gary Lee Toy on April 28, 1978 in Las Vegas, NV. Sharon began her career as a hairstylist in Atchison, KS, later working in the Platte City area as a stylist and cosmetologist. She enjoyed reading fiction novels and working crossword puzzles. Sharon was a music enthusiast and loved to dance. She was devoted to her family and cherished her family dinners. She also enjoyed travelling to various destinations including Hawaii and many trips to Mexico. She was preceded in death by her parents Thurman and Jean Reed and her brother Bob Reed. Sharon is survived by her husband Gary; son Curtis Cooper, daughter Kristin Bramble, daughter Leticia Wood, son Rick Toy, Grandkids Jack and Olivia Cooper, Shailee Levingston Clayton Bramble, Schafer Wood, and Paxton and Payton Toy; great grandkids Emilia Seyal, Alyza and Zander Bramble; and 2 brothers Tom (Charlotte) and Dan (Jenny) Reed. A visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Platte City, MO; followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston. Memorial contributions can be given to North Care Hospice. Arrangements by Vaughn Funeral Home, Weston, MO. 816.386.2281 www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
You need to remain weather aware for our Tuesday as we could be dealing with a widespread severe event during the late afternoon into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center already has the entire KQ2 Viewing Area under a "Moderate Risk" for severe weather.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events