Sharon Grace 85, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at her home. She was born June 14, 1936 in Elwood, KS, she graduated from Lafayette High School and Nursing School, graduating as a Registered Nurse. She married Bobby Grace in 1960, and they shared 61 years of marriage together. Sharon had an impressive nursing career that included working as a floor nurse at the St. Joseph "Sisters" Hospital, Director of Nursing at Carriage Square Health Care Center, and Office Nurse for Dr. Sharron Waggoner. She also worked as Missouri State Inspector, and a consultant and floor nurse at several nursing facilities in the St. Joseph Area. Sharon retired after 50 years of nursing at the age of 75, she loved nursing, and was a superior patient advocate. Sharon was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grand mother. She was firm, but fair, always there when her family needed her, from raising grandkids, for a time, to taking in a significant other after a serious accident, to helping her kids get back on their feet when needed. Sharon enjoyed reading, painting, and crafts, fishing, and camping in her younger years. She will be missed by us all. She was preceded in death by husband, Bobby Grace, son, Jeff Grace, mother, Anna Lora Turner, parents who raised her, Earl (Thelma) Erickson, and a brother, Mike Smith. Survivors include, daughters, Kim (Ronnie) Smith, and Barb (Jim) Weathermon of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren, Amanda, William, Aaron, Ashley, Angie, Jaime, Sean, Dustin, Dylan, & Elias, great grandchildren, Leo, Braxton, Lukas, Korbyn, Brooklyn, Aubrey, Toby, Lily, Ridge, Rylan, Connor, and Emma, numerous nieces, nephews & great nieces & nephews. Funeral services: 10:00 am Monday, August 2, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Dennis Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Shelter or the American Cancer Society.