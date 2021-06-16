Clear
Sharon J. Lehman, 83

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:53 PM

Sharon J. Lehman, 83, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at the Highland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Sharon was born on May 21, 1938 to Vea Allen and Izola (Rauch) Arnold.

She worked in Home Health Care.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Lehman, son Randy Hoffman and sisters and brothers.

Survivors: Royce Hoffman (Laura Denise), Union Star, Missouri

6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren

Sister, Sandra Gilpatrick, Overland Park, Kansas

Brother, Carl Arnold, Wathena, Kansas

Numerous nieces and nephews.

Sharon’s wishes were to be cremated with no scheduled visitation or services.

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

www.harmanrohde.com

