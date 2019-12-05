Sharon Jean Hopper, 65, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019.

She was born March 27, 1954.

She married Allen Hopper Sr. on July 10, 1974.

She enjoyed sewing and crafting, and most of all, spending time with family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Mildred (Shackleford) Tiller; sisters, Jean Tiller, Rosemary Tiller and Bonnie Tipton; and brother, Pete Tiller.

Survivors include Allen Hopper Sr., of the home; son, Allen Hopper Jr. (Stacy); daughter, Shauna Best (Bryan); sisters, Evelyn Barnes, Joyce Ewing, Marie Nell and Sue Hopper; brother, Gary Tiller; grandchildren, PFC Michael Whitt, Ashley Hopper, PFC Ryan Best, PFC Clayton Smith, Alyssa Hopper, Emma Hopper; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Internment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.