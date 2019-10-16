Obituary
Sharon Josie Bosch
1942-2019
Sharon Josie Bosch, 77, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019.
She was born January 8, 1942 in Mound City, Missouri.
Sharon was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Hazel (Long) Myers; brothers, Robert, Floyd and Jerry Myers.
Survivors include son, Roger Brown (Melissa); daughter, Jacqueline Inman (Paul); son, Ryan Richardson; grandchildren, Toni Wheeler, Justin Wheeler and Shalinda Furr; great-granddaughter, Velisity; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Bette Butler; numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Wesley United Methodist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Wesley United Methodist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
