Sharon Kay Curren 73, of Savannah, Missouri passed away Friday December 7, 2018 in a Savannah, Mo health care center. She was born September 22, 1945 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a master puppeteer for children, performing all over the area as well as at Copeland Baptist Church, where she was a member. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, James Farley. Survivors include: mother, Ruthanna Ezzell, Savannah, MO, daughters, Amy (Brandon) Brown, Harrah, OK, and Tammy Pote, son, Keith Moser, St. Joseph, three grandchildren: Brandon Brown II, Anna Brown, and Jesse Pote, brother, Ernie Bowen, and sister Karen White. Memorial services 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at the Copeland Baptist Church. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Sharon Kay Curren

September 22, 1945 - December 7, 2018