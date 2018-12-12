Clear

Sharon Kay Curren 73, of Savannah, Missouri

Memorial services 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at the Copeland Baptist Church. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 4:52 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Sharon Kay Curren 73, of Savannah, Missouri passed away Friday December 7, 2018 in a Savannah, Mo health care center. She was born September 22, 1945 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a master puppeteer for children, performing all over the area as well as at Copeland Baptist Church, where she was a member. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, James Farley. Survivors include: mother, Ruthanna Ezzell, Savannah, MO, daughters, Amy (Brandon) Brown, Harrah, OK, and Tammy Pote, son, Keith Moser, St. Joseph, three grandchildren: Brandon Brown II, Anna Brown, and Jesse Pote, brother, Ernie Bowen, and sister Karen White. Memorial services 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 12, 2018, at the Copeland Baptist Church. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Sharon Kay Curren
September 22, 1945 - December 7, 2018

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Fairfax
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
We will be watching Thursday for the potential for a rain/snow mix as a cold front pushes through. There is the possibility of some freezing drizzle on Thursday morning with temperatures below freezing in the upper 20s. We could have a few slick spots during the morning commute so keep that in mind. Highs will be in the upper 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events