Sharon Kay Deardorff, 57, Ridgeway, Missouri

Sharon Kay Deardorff, 57, Ridgeway, Missouri passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
She was born March 22, 1962 in Mount Ayr, Iowa.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Leslie (Ayers) Deardorff; and significant other, Terry Constant.
Survivors include daughter, Michelle Deardorff; brothers, Kevin Deardorff, Tom Deardorff, Stacey Deardorff; niece, Lesley Mace; several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Miss Deardorff was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service.

