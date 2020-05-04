Sharon Kay Jones, 75

Sharon K.( Kendall) Jones, age 75 of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away May 3, 2020 after a long hard-fought battle against multiple health issues.

Sharon was born Oct. 1, 1944 to Hosea “H.O.” and E. Emogene (White) Kendall in Sweet Springs, Missouri.

Sharon graduated from Central High School and was a homemaker, housekeeper and bartender. She loved playing cards with family, fishing, watching Westerns and finding bargains at garage sales and thrift stores.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Jim, Wayne, Claude, George and Russell Kendall; sisters Pauline Guier and Beverly Sue Kendall; and grandson Colby Sollars.

She is survived by sister Patty Ann Gorbet of Blue Springs, Missouri; brother Ron (Carole) Kendall of Anderson, Texas; daughters Janice (Kent) Heier of St. Joseph and JoAnne (Kipp) Tyborski of Papillion, Nebraska; sons David (Andrea) Jones of Chicago, Illinois and Kevin Jones of St. Joseph; grandchildren Tayler (Kevin) Cruz of St. Joseph, Dillon Denney of Savannah, McKenna (Ryan) Wood of Amazonia, Missouri and Caitlyn Tyborski of Omaha, Nebraska; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Sharon has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials can be directed to the American Kidney Fund or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be placed at heatonbowmansmith.com.