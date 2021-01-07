Sharon Kay Lohmeyer, 73

Sharon K. Lohmeyer 73 of St. Joseph, MO., passed away Sunday December 13, 2020 at Diversicare Riverside. Sharon graduated from Benton High School in 1965 and later received her Bachelor's degree from Missouri Western in May 2001. She worked for Townsend & Wall and Associated Grocers doing advertising. She also worked for Heartland Foundation and retired from Mosaic. Sharon loved camping, crafting and had a passion for rescue dogs. She is survived by her mother Fern Clizer, sisters Susan Broce (Gary) and Rhonda McGlothlin (Gary), and brother Scott Lohmeyer, two nieces, Jennifer Focher and Kendra Lohmeyer and three nephews Jamie Broce, Jeff Broce and Kevin Lohmeyer, 4 great nieces and 4 great nephews. She was preceded in death by sister Sandra Lohmeyer. Donations can be made to the Arthritis Foundation, Diabetes Foundation, the Animal Shelter or your choice. The family will receive friend 12-1 pm Saturday, with funeral services and public live stream at 1:00 PM Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. online obituary, live stream, and condolences www.ruppfuneral.com