Sharon Kay Pendleton, 70, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 surrounded by her family.
She was born July 17, 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri to Lawrence and Mary (Turner) Joe.
Sharon married Wilse “Bud” Pendleton May 1, 1974. He survives of the home.
She worked for the Andrew County Assessor’s Office for 25 years.
Sharon enjoyed fishing, collecting anything Americana, lunch dates with her friends and co-workers, but most of all spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda King; brother-in-law, Larry King.
Additional survivors include sons, Steven Conroy, Aaron Kagay (Karla), Jason Pendleton (Keri); grandchildren, Tyler Conroy, Tanner Conroy (Kaylee), Miranda Pendleton, Baylea Conroy, Tristan Pendleton; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, John Joe (Nancy), Jerry Joe (Brenda); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 27, 2021, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
