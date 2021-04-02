Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sharon Kay Pendleton, 70

Sharon Kay Pendleton, 70, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 1:44 PM

Sharon Kay Pendleton, 70, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 surrounded by her family.
She was born July 17, 1950 in Kansas City, Missouri to Lawrence and Mary (Turner) Joe.
Sharon married Wilse “Bud” Pendleton May 1, 1974. He survives of the home.
She worked for the Andrew County Assessor’s Office for 25 years.
Sharon enjoyed fishing, collecting anything Americana, lunch dates with her friends and co-workers, but most of all spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda King; brother-in-law, Larry King.
Additional survivors include sons, Steven Conroy, Aaron Kagay (Karla), Jason Pendleton (Keri); grandchildren, Tyler Conroy, Tanner Conroy (Kaylee), Miranda Pendleton, Baylea Conroy, Tristan Pendleton; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, John Joe (Nancy), Jerry Joe (Brenda); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 27, 2021, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 66°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 64°
St. Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 66°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 58°
Falls City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 67°
Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories