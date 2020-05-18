Sharon Kay Poppa, 71, of Maryville, MO passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her residence in Maryville. She passed surrounded be her loving family.

Sharon was born September 21, 1948 in Omaha, NE. Her parents were Harold and Betty Lou Schluter. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by two brothers Alan and Rick Schluter, and a sister Gloria Lowrance.

Sharon was of the Christian faith.

Sharon lived most of her life in Pickering and Maryville. She attended high school in Hopkins, MO.

Sharon enjoyed making crafts of all kinds. She made dolls. She also enjoyed painting, crocheting and making ceramics. Sharon enjoyed going to craft shows.

On January 1, 1966 in Maryville, MO she married Terry Dale Poppa. He survives of the home.

Her survivors included her five children; Terrilynn (Rick) Wilson of Maryville, Sherri (LeRoy) Williams of Maryville, Melissa Poppa of Syracuse, Ne, Matthew (Nicole) Poppa of Maryville, and Kirk (fiance’ Alyssa Carmichael) of Maryville, also three brothers Bill, Keith, and Doug Schluter, as well as 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Poppa’s has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorials can be directed in Sharon’s name to: Info. will be added soon.