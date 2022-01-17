Clear
Sharon Kay Russell, 67

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:24 PM

Sharon Kay Russell 67, of St. Joseph, MO received her angel wings on December 9th, 2021, and she is headed home to be with her God, the love of her life, Bill, her mom and dad, and son Baby Bill. Sharon was born on January 31st, 1954 to William LeRoy Burgess and Velma Mae (Taylor) Burgess. Sharon graduated from Benton High School in 1972. She was proud of Benton and passed that love on to her children and granddaughter. In March 1973, she married her one true love, William “Bill” Burris Russell. Together they had four children, Kelli Elizabeth Garton, Jeremy Sean Russell, William Burris Russell II, and their baby, Rebecca Ann Russell. Sharon started working at a very young age in the strawberry fields. However, her first real job was as a maid at the historic Hotel Robidoux, which she loved. She also worked at Einbenders and Carriage Square. But her biggest accomplishment in the workforce was putting herself through LPN school and working 24 years at Heartland Hospital. She was a caretaker her whole life. Her patients loved her dearly. Sharon also received the Most Valuable Person Award during her time at Heartland. Sharon loved all music, she loved to dance, she loved going for rides, lottery tickets, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Sharon was the most wonderful person to everyone who knew her. She will be missed dearly by her family who thought the world of her! She is preceded in death by her mom, dad, husband, son William II, sister, Dolores Burgess, and her beloved grandma, LuLa Mae Taylor. Sharon is survived by her daughters, Kelli Garton and husband Travis and Rebecca Russell, and her son, Jeremy Russell, her best friend and granddaughter, Taylor Layne (Trevor) Peters, and grandson, Travis Len Garton Jr., great-granddaughter and namesake, Briar Kay Peters, and a great-granddaughter due in February 2022, Bryndle Layne Peters, brothers, Willie Burgess, George (Brenda) Burgess, and Mike (DeLonna) Burgess, sisters, Peggy Caples and Karen Chapman, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, friends, and her beloved doggie, Tjay. “Did you ever know that you’re my hero, and everything I would like to be? I can fly higher than an eagle. For you are the wind beneath my wings.” The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home, funeral services and public livestream 10:00 AM Monday, Rupp Funeral Home. Online obituary, livestream, and condolences at www.ruppfuneral.com

