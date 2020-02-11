Clear

Visitation: Thursday, February 13th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Final Resting Place: Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Sharon Kay (Shoemaker) Freeman, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.
She was born May 22, 1949 to Jay and Alta (Holcomb) Shoemaker.
Sharon Shoemaker married Virgil Freeman January 25, 1969. They celebrated their 51st Anniversary last month.
She lived in Gower, Missouri for 20 years, then followed her husband to multiple schools and towns across the state before settling in Maryville and retiring in St. Joseph.
Sharon devoted her life to her family and loved her grandsons. She was known for her baking and candy making skills. Known as “Momma Freeman” to many football players, over the years she opened her home for them to come and eat cookies before games.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Garry Shoemaker.
Survivors include Virgil, of the home; daughter, Shelly (David); grandsons, Corey and Colby; and great granddaughter, Grace Lucille Rapp.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Frazier Baptist Church or Freeman Freewill Baptist Church.

