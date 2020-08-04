Sharon Kay Ytell, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.

She was born November 16, 1955 to Charles and Marilyn (Browning) Ytell.

Sharon was employed with Heartland Health Center for more than 12 years and Church’s Chicken for 11 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Debra Paden.

Survivors include husband, Frederick Coon; children, Christine “Chris” Ytell-Busey and Paul Ytell; grandchildren, James and Jeremy Hann, DeAnna Busey, Journey Reeves, Ashley Cunningham, Erika Lundy; siblings, Charles Ytell (Anetta), Charlotte Watson (Dave), Frances White (Paul Honea); Billy Ytell, Bobby Ytell, Dwayne Ytell (Ping); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family invites friends to The Lounge, 2524 St. Joseph Ave. after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Sharon’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.