Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sharon Kay Ytell, 64

Visitation: Thursday, August 6th, 2020 12:00 PM - 12:30 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Thursday, August 6th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Posted: Aug 4, 2020 10:31 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Sharon Kay Ytell, 64, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020.
She was born November 16, 1955 to Charles and Marilyn (Browning) Ytell.
Sharon was employed with Heartland Health Center for more than 12 years and Church’s Chicken for 11 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Debra Paden.
Survivors include husband, Frederick Coon; children, Christine “Chris” Ytell-Busey and Paul Ytell; grandchildren, James and Jeremy Hann, DeAnna Busey, Journey Reeves, Ashley Cunningham, Erika Lundy; siblings, Charles Ytell (Anetta), Charlotte Watson (Dave), Frances White (Paul Honea); Billy Ytell, Bobby Ytell, Dwayne Ytell (Ping); and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family invites friends to The Lounge, 2524 St. Joseph Ave. after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Sharon’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Savannah
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
A high pressure system is in control of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas through Wednesday. This will give the region a terrific 3-day stretch of fall-like temperatures. Partly sunny skies, highs in the 70s and mild dew points are anticipated through Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories