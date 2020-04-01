ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI Sharon (Knapp) Smith, 89, of St. Joseph, Missouri formerly of Arnold, Missouri died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her daughters home in St. Joseph.

Sharon was born on February 23, 1931 in Evansville, Indiana to Norman and Madge (Chism) Knapp. She grew up in Evansville, Indiana but lived most of her married life in Arnold, Missouri.

Sharon married James Dewey Smith on Aug. 12, 1950. He preceded her in death in August of 2009. She was also preceded by her parents, a sister and 3 brothers and a son.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Sondra Quick of St. Joseph, Missouri

Son, James Gregory Smith of Davie, Florida

7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons.

A brother, Paul Wayne Knapp of Evansville, Indiana

There will be no St. Joseph public visitation or memorial services. Memorials can be made to Brookdale Church in St. Joseph, clo Harman Rohde F. Home P.O.Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090. Arrangements handled by the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.