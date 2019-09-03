Sharon L. "Jackie" Roeder passed away on August 30, 2019, with her loving family by her side and her Prince William holding her hand.

Sharon was born August 12, 1948 in St. Joseph, MO to Emil and Irene (Grimes) Roeder. She attended Lafayette High School and went on to receive her Master's Degree in Education, at Northwest Missouri State University. Sharon taught kindergarten for the St. Joseph School District, and retired after 32 years.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her William; cooking, playing with her dogs, playing cards and watching countless hours of Gun Smoke together.

Sharon was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella and a former member of Queen of Apostles Church; where she was very active and a member of the Legion of Mary.

Ms. Roeder is preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, JoAnn; two sisters, Shirley Lehman & Sandy Smith; brother-in-laws, Skip Lehman & Bill Smith, Jerry Strong, and several aunts and uncles, and two nephews.

Survivors include: sister Carol Strong; niece, Crissie Trapp, who loved her like a sister, and Crissie's husband Joe who both selflessly cared for her; great nieces Abby & Mary Trapp; great nephews, Patrick & William Trapp; nephew, Todd Smith, who she enjoyed cooking for and spending time with every Tuesday evening. Two aunts, and several other nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and her dog Pepper.

The family would like to thank Wathena Healthcare who helped her get back home so many times. It was only fitting that they helped her to her heavenly home. Thank you also to La Croix Hospice.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery to follow.

Visitation will begin at noon, Tuesday, September 3rd at Heaton Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM, and the family will receive friends and family following the rosary until 8:00 PM. Memorial contributions are to be made to the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.