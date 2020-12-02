Sharon Lee Goldizen 72, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, Saint Joseph, MO. She was born September 7, 1948 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Frances and Albert Wilson. She worked at ADCO as a drill press operator. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending times with her family, She was kind hearted and loved unconditionally. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Starla Ann McKnight, and brother, Lewis Wilson. Survivors include, husband, Dennis Goldizen of the home, daughter, Penny McKnight (Shelly Ayers), Saint Joseph, MO, sons, Ronnie and Darren McKnight of St. Joseph, step daughter, Jenny Torres of Kansas City, MO, granddaughters, Amanda, Misty Brittny, Spencer, Skyler & Sawyer, brothers, Roger (Linda) Wilson, and John (Wanda) Wilson, and 12 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, with funeral services: 2:00 pm, Friday, December 4, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.