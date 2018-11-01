Sharon Lee Moutray

May 15, 1940 - November 01, 2018

In loving memory of Sharon Lee Moutray 78, of Saint Joseph, Missouri who passed away Thursday, November 1, 2018 at a local health care center. She was born May 15, 1940 in Nodaway, Missouri, daughter of the late Jessie & Guy Fickle. She graduated from the Callen School in Nodoway, MO. She worked at Salvation Army Booth Center as an Intake Monitor. Sharon loved her family, the beauty of nature, gardening and cooking. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Brian Lee Moutray, brother, Dewey Fickle, and sister, Mary Kerns. Survivors include sons: Bradley (Kim) Moutray and Roger Moutray of St. Joseph, MO, sisters; Florence Fries and Dixie (Melvin) Webb of St. Joseph, four grandchildren: Joshua (Casey) Moutray, Brandi (Jerry) Moutray, Erin (Lu) Nelson, and Logan (Kelsey) Moutray, great grandchildren, Jaxson, Foster, and Wesley. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home with a private family memorial celebration at a later date.