Clear

Sharon Lee Moutray May 15, 1940 - November 01, 2018

She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home with a private family memorial celebration at a later date.

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 8:28 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Sharon Lee Moutray

May 15, 1940 - November 01, 2018

In loving memory of Sharon Lee Moutray 78, of Saint Joseph, Missouri who passed away Thursday, November 1, 2018 at a local health care center. She was born May 15, 1940 in Nodaway, Missouri, daughter of the late Jessie & Guy Fickle. She graduated from the Callen School in Nodoway, MO. She worked at Salvation Army Booth Center as an Intake Monitor. Sharon loved her family, the beauty of nature, gardening and cooking. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Brian Lee Moutray, brother, Dewey Fickle, and sister, Mary Kerns. Survivors include sons: Bradley (Kim) Moutray and Roger Moutray of St. Joseph, MO, sisters; Florence Fries and Dixie (Melvin) Webb of St. Joseph, four grandchildren: Joshua (Casey) Moutray, Brandi (Jerry) Moutray, Erin (Lu) Nelson, and Logan (Kelsey) Moutray, great grandchildren, Jaxson, Foster, and Wesley. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home with a private family memorial celebration at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain will move in during the early morning hours and stick around through early afternoon. By evening, the rain should come to an end and clouds should begin to break up. Highs today will be in the lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events