Sharon Lee Walker (Hughes), 75, Cameron, MO

Obituary

Sharon L. Walker

1944-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Sharon Lee Walker, 75, Cameron, passed away on November 5, 2019.

Sharon was born on October 5, 1944 in San Diego, CA to Marvin and Jackie (Herod) Hughes. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sharon was a 1962 graduate of Cameron High School and earned an associate’s degree in Music Education from Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, MO.

On October 5, 1963, Sharon married Larry Walker at the Cameron First Baptist Church.

Sharon co-owned and operated LiSu Tot Shop in Cameron, Missouri.

Survivors: husband, Larry, of the home; daughter, Sue Walker, Paris, MO; brother, John (Pam) Hughes, Lakewood Ranch, FL; sister, Barbara (Dick) Caldwell, Albuquerque, NM; step-mother, Willa Hughes, Albuquerque, NM; step-brother, Fred Netherton, Kansas city, MO; step-sister, Debbie Carman, Albuquerque, NM.

Services: 1:00 PM, Friday, November 15, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 11:00AM-1:00 PM, prior to the service. Inurnment: Harlan Cemetery, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations to Comfort Care Hospice, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.