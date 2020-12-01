Sharon Lynn Rogers, 75

Sharon Lynn (McPeek) Rogers, 75, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on April 23, 1945 in St. Joseph to the late Raleigh and Marjorie McPeek.

She was a graduate of Central High School and in her career was an Administrative Assistant at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health.

Sharon is survived by her daughters; Angie (Tim) Wilson, Brooke (Christopher) Anderson and Jennifer (Craig) Stanek, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Rogers has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Due to COVID concerns, no visitation or services are scheduled at this time.

A celebration of her life will tentatively be held in the spring of 2021.