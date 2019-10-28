Sharon M. (Koehnlein) Thorpe, 67,St. Joseph, Missouri

Obituary

Sharon M. (Koehnlein) Thorpe

1952-2019

To have the privilege of knowing Sharon M. Thorpe was to meet someone who truly never knew a stranger. An educator in many ways even beyond the classroom, she taught all she encountered up to her peaceful passing Sunday, October 27 surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Born November 18, 1952 in St. Joseph, Missouri, Sharon attended St. Francis Xavier School and graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School in 1971. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Missouri Western State University in 1984 and a Master’s Degree in English from Northwest Missouri State University in 1992.

Mrs. Thorpe worked as a dental hygienist prior to her career as an educator with the St. Joseph School District where she impacted students at Hall, Pershing, Noyes, and Coleman Elementary Schools. A nominee for Teacher of the Year, she achieved recognition as Walmart Teacher of the Year in 2005. Sharon also acted as a chaperone and team mom to student-athletes at Lafayette High School, where her husband taught and coached.

Sharon attended Ashland United Methodist Church where she served on the education committee for several years. Additionally, she participated in several community organizations, including book clubs, throughout the St. Joseph community.

She enjoyed all things golden retrievers, 60s music, and Disney – including Mickey Mouse. Her friends and family gave her much strength and joy. When she was not home, you could find her at the lake or shopping.

Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Koehnlein, mother, Eleanor Koehnlein, and husband, Robert (Bob) Thorpe.

Survivors include her children, Kim Kruse (Tom) and Kyle Thorpe (Zach Ozbun); two grandchildren, Cole and Cassie Kruse; brothers, Roger Koehnlein, Don Koehnlein (Denise), and Edward Koehnlein (Sherri); niece, Samantha Hoselton (Drew); nephews, Roger Koehnlein (Amie) and Zachary (Serena); dear friends, Randy Dedrickson and Sue Fasching.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Ashland United Methodist Church. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Mueller’s Furry Farm, 6916 Highway #179, Centertown, MO 65023.