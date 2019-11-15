Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sharon Thomas, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri

Memorial Service Tuesday, November 26, 2019 3:00PM - 4:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 4:03 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Sharon K. Thomas
1951-2019

Sharon Thomas, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
She was born January 30, 1951 in Nodaway County, Missouri.
Sharon married Dean Thomas on October 26, 1969.
She was a member of the Francis Street First United Methodist Church.
Sharon enjoyed gardening, sewing, painting and collecting antiques.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy (Foster) Nelson; and brother, Floyd Nelson.
Survivors include Dean Thomas, of the home; daughters Emily and Betsy Thomas; brother, Carl Nelson (Sherline); sister-in-law, Margret Nelson; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, November 25, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Luteston Cemetery at later date. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
For Saturday, expect a few more clouds but warmer temperatures. Highs are likely going to be in the low to mid 50s. For Sunday, a weak disturbance passing through the area will bring more clouds and a very low chance at seeing a stray shower. Highs will be in the lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories