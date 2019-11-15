Obituary

Sharon K. Thomas

1951-2019

Sharon Thomas, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

She was born January 30, 1951 in Nodaway County, Missouri.

Sharon married Dean Thomas on October 26, 1969.

She was a member of the Francis Street First United Methodist Church.

Sharon enjoyed gardening, sewing, painting and collecting antiques.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dorothy (Foster) Nelson; and brother, Floyd Nelson.

Survivors include Dean Thomas, of the home; daughters Emily and Betsy Thomas; brother, Carl Nelson (Sherline); sister-in-law, Margret Nelson; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, November 25, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Luteston Cemetery at later date. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.