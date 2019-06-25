Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sharron Ann (Barry) Vinyard, 79, Cameron, MO

Visitation Friday, June 28th, 2019 6:00pm - 8:00pm Poland-Thompson Chapel 222 W. Third CAMERON, MO 64429 Service Friday, July 19th, 2019 Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 209 Little Brick CAMERON, MO 64429 Interment Cameron Memory Gardens 10776 N.W. Old Highway 36 CAMERON, MO 64429

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 4:49 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Sharron A. Vinyard
1939-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Sharron Ann (Barry) Vinyard, 79, Cameron, passed peacefully with family by her side on June 24, 2019.
Sharron was born on December 3, 1939 to Thomas and Alma (Grady) Barry in Kansas City, MO.
She was raised in a close-knit family in Kansas City, Missouri; graduating from Loretto Academy in 1956.
Sharron met Ward Vinyard at a USO dance and they married August 27, 1960. They enjoyed their life together raising their children in the Tulsa, OK and Kansas City, MO areas. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2010. They enjoyed traveling and time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her sister, Patricia Touchton.
Sharron was an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Cameron.
Survivors: son, Tom (Dr. Elisa) Vinyard, Cameron; daughter, Kathy (Norman) Jennings, Denver, CO; brother, John Barry, Cameron; brother-in-law, David Touchton, Denver, CO; 4 grandchildren, Ian (Jifu) Jennings, Shannon Jennings, Emilie Vinyard and Alexander Vinyard.
Visitation: 6:00PM-8:00PM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Funeral Service/Dinner/Celebration of Life: Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, time to be determined. Inurnment at a later date in Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, MO. Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Temperatures across the area will again warm up into the upper 80's and lower 90's as we head into Wednesday and Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events