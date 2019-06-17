Sharron's Obituary

Sharron K. Reynolds 76, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her home. She was born December 16, 1942 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Opal and John Gust. She graduated from Benton High School, and married Jesse Reynolds on June 4, 1960, he survives of the home. She worked at the Ithaca Gun Factory in Cameron, MO, and the Till Oil Co. in Stewartsville, MO. She enjoyed going to their cabin at the Lake of the Ozarks, and she was a member of the Word of Life Church. Sharron was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include husband, Jesse Reynolds of the home, daughter, Karrie (Gerry) Spor, Lawson, MO., son, Kelly (Laurie) Reynolds, St. Joseph, MO, brother, Fritz (Kathleen) Gust, Roseland, MO., 4 grandchildren: Jessica Roe, Jennifer Churchill, Adam Treece, and Kristina Nold, and 9 great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services and Inurnment be conducted on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at the Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Word of Life Church.