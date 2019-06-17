Clear

Sharron K. Reynolds 76, of Saint Joseph, Missouri,

Graveside Service Memorial Park Cemetery Thursday, June 20, 2019 2:00 PM 5005 Frederick Blvd. St. Joseph, MO 64506

Sharron's Obituary
Sharron K. Reynolds 76, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her home. She was born December 16, 1942 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Opal and John Gust. She graduated from Benton High School, and married Jesse Reynolds on June 4, 1960, he survives of the home. She worked at the Ithaca Gun Factory in Cameron, MO, and the Till Oil Co. in Stewartsville, MO. She enjoyed going to their cabin at the Lake of the Ozarks, and she was a member of the Word of Life Church. Sharron was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include husband, Jesse Reynolds of the home, daughter, Karrie (Gerry) Spor, Lawson, MO., son, Kelly (Laurie) Reynolds, St. Joseph, MO, brother, Fritz (Kathleen) Gust, Roseland, MO., 4 grandchildren: Jessica Roe, Jennifer Churchill, Adam Treece, and Kristina Nold, and 9 great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services and Inurnment be conducted on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at the Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Word of Life Church.

We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures into the middle to upper 60s this Monday morning. Monday is looking to be another dry & quiet day for us with partly sunny skies skies. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to develop to our south near Kansas City and the I-70 corridor so we can't rule out a slim chance for a stray shower for us. Highs are going to be a few degrees below average in the lower 80s.
