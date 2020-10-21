Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sharron Pettite, 76

Service: Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 6:30 PM @ Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. 109 N. 3rd Street, Gower, MO 64454.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 3:49 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Sharron Pettite, 76, of Plattsburg, MO passed away, October 17, 2020.

She was born on December 26, 1943 to Leonard Robert and Josie Irene (Dolbow) Sessions in Kansas City, MO. Sharron grew up near Grayson and attended school in Gower.

On October 1, 1988 she was united in marriage to LaMarr William “Bill” Pettite. After their marriage they lived in St. Joseph and later moved to Savannah, Missouri. Her husband, Bill, passed away, January 15, 2006.

Sharron was preceded in death by her mother, Josie Irene (Dolbow) Sessions; sister, Atina Barnett; brother Seth Sessions.

She is survived by her children, Billy Smith, Bobbee Karguth, Barry (Yolanda) Smith, and Brian Smith, Earl Pettite and Timothy Pettite; sixteen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Irene Pierson; brother, Leonard Session, Jr.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 21st at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower with visitation following until 8:00 p.m.

Private Family Burial: Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in her memory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 42°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 42°
Wednesday and Thursday night a cold front will move in and give us a chance for rain and t-storms. As the warm front moves in and remains stationary it will spark rain/storm chances Wednesday through Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with a high in the lower 80s. A cold front moves back in Friday returning highs to the low 50s for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories