Sharron Pettite, 76, of Plattsburg, MO passed away, October 17, 2020.

She was born on December 26, 1943 to Leonard Robert and Josie Irene (Dolbow) Sessions in Kansas City, MO. Sharron grew up near Grayson and attended school in Gower.

On October 1, 1988 she was united in marriage to LaMarr William “Bill” Pettite. After their marriage they lived in St. Joseph and later moved to Savannah, Missouri. Her husband, Bill, passed away, January 15, 2006.

Sharron was preceded in death by her mother, Josie Irene (Dolbow) Sessions; sister, Atina Barnett; brother Seth Sessions.

She is survived by her children, Billy Smith, Bobbee Karguth, Barry (Yolanda) Smith, and Brian Smith, Earl Pettite and Timothy Pettite; sixteen grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Irene Pierson; brother, Leonard Session, Jr.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 21st at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower with visitation following until 8:00 p.m.

Private Family Burial: Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in her memory.