Sharry R. Thompson, 50, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
She was born May 1, 1969 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Ronald and Mary (Cook) Thompson.
Sharry enjoyed the outdoors and movies.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Cathy Thompson.
Survivors include brother, Ronald Thompson; companion, Randy Gildersleeve; aunts, uncles, a niece and cousin.
Private services will be held 4:00 P.M. Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
