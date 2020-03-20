Clear
Sharry R. Thompson, 50

Services are private.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 10:12 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Sharry R. Thompson, 50, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
She was born May 1, 1969 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Ronald and Mary (Cook) Thompson.
Sharry enjoyed the outdoors and movies.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Cathy Thompson.
Survivors include brother, Ronald Thompson; companion, Randy Gildersleeve; aunts, uncles, a niece and cousin.
Private services will be held 4:00 P.M. Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

A warm and windy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A strong cold front will make its way into the Midwest on Thursday night giving us a big cool down as we head into Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will only make it into the mid to upper 30s for highs.
