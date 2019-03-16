Shawn Beattie March 16, 2019

Shawn Richards Beattie 52, of Savannah, Mo. passed away at Mosaic Hospital, St. Joseph, March 16, 2019.

Shawn was born to David Allen (D.A.) and Donna Richards Beattie, August 26, 1966.

He was a 1984 graduate of North Andrew High School. Shawn worked in the family business, Beattie Grocery in Rosendale until his injury in an accident in 1990. Rosendale was his hometown until he moved to Savannah in the fall of 2016. For several years the highlight of his week has been playing cards and visiting with friends at Carters and Harry O's. He was blessed by his life long friendship with Kent Atkins, and also the help of many caregivers.

He is survived by brother David and Karen Beattie, Rosendale, Sisters, Dawn and Donnie Blair and Debbie and Caryl Walker of Savannah; Sharon and Larry Wall, Columbia; Candy and Mark Sheehan, St. Joseph and Cindy Neely, Country Club; and 14 nieces and nephews.

At his request Mr. Beattie has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. A private family inurnment will be held.