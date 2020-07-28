Shawn Dale "Griff" Griffin, 47, of St Joseph, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home. He was born December 4, 1972 in St. Joseph, son of Dara & Robert Griffin. He graduated from Central High School, class of 1991. He worked as a welder at Harley Davidson, and most recently Entertain Mart. He loved the Raiders, he was a horror movie critic, and known as Mighty Griff on his online radio station, More Horror Than Horror. Shawn was preceded in death by his father, Robert Griffin, maternal grandfather, Glenn Roberts, paternal grandfather, George Griffin, and paternal grandparents, Don and Mary Hochstetler. He is survived by his mother, Dara Griffin, sister, Jennifer Griffin (Tony Brettingham), maternal grandmother, Mildred Roberts, niece, Jenndara Brettingham, and nephews, Andrew and Devin Brettingham. He will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to Twilight Gardens.