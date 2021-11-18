Clear
Shawn Hunter Ashford, 26

Shawn Hunter Ashford, 26, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 2:38 PM

He was born September 11, 1995, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Shawn Phillip Ashford and Cherry Ann Suba.
Shawn graduated from Lafayette High School, Class of 2014. He played football and baseball all four years of high school.
He enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, and was an Avid Denver Broncos Fan. Most of all Shawn loved spending time with his daughter, Palmer Sue, and his family.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dixie Snyder; and aunt, Michelle Ferguson.
Survivors include daughter, Palmer Sue Ashford; parents, Cherry Penland (Bill), Shawn Phillip Ashford; siblings, Ashley Crosley (Evan), Trinton, Jordan, Ariel and Dalton Penland; aunt, Brenda Suba; uncles, John Suba (Leslie), Mike, Matt (Lisa Berry), John, Josh (Barbie Amos), and Gerald Jr. Ashford; grandfather, Richard Snyder; cousins, Johnny Suba, Jr., Dayonna McGaughy, Baby D, Josh and Leanna Suba, Melissa and Justin Keith, Morgan Ashford; numerous friends and extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests contributions to Shawn’s Funeral Fund. To donate online please visit Shawn’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and click donate now. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

