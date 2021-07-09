Shawn LeBlain Brown 54, of Amazonia, Missouri passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born May 16, 1967 in Fresno, California. He was the assistant manager at the Dollar Tree in Savannah, MO. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by mother, Nettie Simpson, Amazonia, MO, sons, Daniel (Emily) Brown, Osborn, MO, and Shane Sheely, Fresno, CA, brothers, Darrin Johnson and William (Amy) Johnson both of Amazonia, MO. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
