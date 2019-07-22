Clear

Shawn Lee Joswick January 08, 1969 - July 19, 2019

Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. The Inurnment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 8:16 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Shawn Lee Joswick 50, Saint Joseph, Missouri died Friday, July 19, 2019. Born January 8, 1969, St. Joseph. Preceded in death by mother, Dorothy Maxine Nutt, and sister, Cindy McClanahan. Survivors include father, Leo Joswick, five children: Presley, London, Cody, Shalee Joswick, and Celena, grandchildren: Seth and Peyton, companion, Jacy Hamlan, as well as several cousins and uncles. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. The Inurnment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
After this weekend's rainfall, a refreshing change is forecast to begin the new week with below average temperatures and plenty of sunshine.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events