Shawn Lee Joswick 50, Saint Joseph, Missouri

Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. The Inurnment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 4:28 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Shawn's Obituary
Shawn Lee Joswick 50, Saint Joseph, Missouri died Friday, July 19, 2019. Born January 8, 1969, St. Joseph. Preceded in death by mother, Dorothy Maxine Nutt, and sister, Cindy McClanahan. Survivors include father, Leo Joswick, five children: Presley, London, Cody, Shalee Joswick, and Celena, grandchildren: Seth and Peyton, companion, Jacy Hamlan, as well as several cousins and uncles. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time. The Inurnment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date

