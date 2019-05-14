Shawn Michael Quimby February 2, 1982 - May 14, 2019

Shawn Michael Crail 37, of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Oklahoma. He was born February 2, 1982 in St. Joseph, MO. He was a Car Detailer. Shawn was preceded in death by father, Michael Dean Crail, maternal grandmothers, Ruby Quimby, and Carolyn Bloomfield, and an aunt, Stephanie Kaye Hoskins. Survivors include, mother, Marcia Quimby, Saint Joseph, MO, daughter, Regan Crail, sister, Tanya Minter, maternal grandfather, Marvin Quimby, aunt, Marla Quimby, and an uncle, Jerry Crail all of St. Joseph, MO.

Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorials are requested to the Shawn Crail memorial fund in care of the Tribute fund online at www.ruppfuneral.com, or directly to the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.