Shawn Michael Crail 37, of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Oklahoma. He was born February 2, 1982 in St. Joseph, MO. He was a Car Detailer. Shawn was preceded in death by father, Michael Dean Crail, maternal grandmothers, Ruby Quimby, and Carolyn Bloomfield, and an aunt, Stephanie Kaye Hoskins. Survivors include, mother, Marcia Quimby, Saint Joseph, MO, daughter, Regan Crail, sister, Tanya Minter, maternal grandfather, Marvin Quimby, aunt, Marla Quimby, and an uncle, Jerry Crail all of St. Joseph, MO.
Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorials are requested to the Shawn Crail memorial fund in care of the Tribute fund online at www.ruppfuneral.com, or directly to the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Related Content
- Shawn Michael Quimby February 2, 1982 - May 14, 2019
- Shawn Beattie March 16, 2019
- Ricky Bobby Lee Gillpatrick January 21, 1982 - January 27, 2019
- Janice R. Halter April 14, 1937 - February 4, 2019
- Larry Wayne Garrett March 24, 1945 - February 14, 2019
- April Diane McDaniel April 30, 1957 – February 14, 2019
- Barbara Jo (Ezzell) Landis February 20, 1939 - April 14, 2019
- Marie Roseberry March 14, 2019
- Carley Lynn Garcia December 04, 1982 - December 03, 2018
- Bob R. Reichel February 29, 1928 - February 5, 2019