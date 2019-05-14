Clear

Shawn Michael Quimby February 2, 1982 - May 14, 2019

Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorials are requested to the Shawn Crail memorial fund in care of the Tribute fund online at www.ruppfuneral.com, or directly to the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 7:59 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Shawn Michael Crail 37, of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Oklahoma. He was born February 2, 1982 in St. Joseph, MO. He was a Car Detailer. Shawn was preceded in death by father, Michael Dean Crail, maternal grandmothers, Ruby Quimby, and Carolyn Bloomfield, and an aunt, Stephanie Kaye Hoskins. Survivors include, mother, Marcia Quimby, Saint Joseph, MO, daughter, Regan Crail, sister, Tanya Minter, maternal grandfather, Marvin Quimby, aunt, Marla Quimby, and an uncle, Jerry Crail all of St. Joseph, MO.

Arrangements are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorials are requested to the Shawn Crail memorial fund in care of the Tribute fund online at www.ruppfuneral.com, or directly to the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Our last 90 degree day was on October 3, 2018 so let's see if we can get to out first 90 degree day of 2019 on Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events