Sheila E. Owens, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Sheila was born October 29, 1942 to the late Charles and Eleanor (McClain) Huff, and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Sheila married Oliver Owens on May 27, 1972 in St. Joseph, MO. She spent many years as the favorite lunch lady at Hyde. Sundays were her favorite day of the week. She enjoyed family dinners with all her grandkids and great grandkids. This became their tradition years ago to help her fight through her battles with cancer starting in 2008. Since then, they gathered every week and it helped because she spent the last 5 years cancer free. Sheila was the rock to her very large family and they will continue to carry on her love and traditions for many years to come!

Preceded by her parents; daughter, Sheila McKinney; sister, Debbie Huff; and brothers, Frank, Charles, Robert and Allen Huff.

Sheila is survived by her husband, Ollie; sons, Ted (Malissa) McKinney, Danny (Maria) McKinney, Kevin (Becky) Lytton, and Chad (Christy) Owens; grandchildren, Jessica, Hayley, Jacob, Tyler, Teddy, Shelbe, Carter, Hank and Kendall; 7 great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Owens, Steve Merrick, Cohen Merrick, Carol Huff, Joseph Merrick, Chris Coleman; and several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Sheila has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at our Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph School District for Delinquent Lunch Fees.