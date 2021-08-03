Sheila Jo (Hill) Phillips, 59 of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021 at a local health care facility.

She was born on December 16, 1961 in St. Joseph and was a graduate of Stewartsville High School.

Sheila spent the majority of her working career as a nursing home medical technician.

She attended Grace Evangelical Church.

Sheila loved spending time with her family and friends. She was very active in sports with her sons' traveling teams. Family gatherings were very important to her as well as sewing and caring for her pets.

She was preceded in death by her father; Dennis Hill.

Surviving family members include her sons; Alex (Moriah) and Sean Phillips, grandson; Boston Phillips, brother; Jamie (Dorie) Hill, sister; Shelley Clizer, mother; Frances Murphy and step-father; Mike Murphy, two nephews and one niece.

Per her wishes, Ms. Phillips has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. No visitation or services are currently scheduled.