Sheila Kay Flood (Barnes), 72, Cameron, MO

Obituary

Sheila K. Flood

1947-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Sheila Kay Flood, 72, Cameron, passed away on August 4, 2019.

Sheila was born on February 19, 1947 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Leroy and Velma (Davis) Barnes.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Gary Lee Hibbs, Jr.

Sheila worked at Cameron Wal-Mart in the lawn and garden area.

Survivors: daughter, Lisa Crowley, Cameron; 2 sons, Carl (Kathy) Marquette, Simi Valley, CA and Preston Lee Marquette, Menifee, CA; sister, Linda Jones, St. Joseph; 5 grandchildren, Kenny, Chris, Elisha, Sumer, Bridgette; 4 great-grandchildren, Kelsi, C.J., Jaiden and Halo and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Services: 11:00AM, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 10-11:00AM, prior to the service.

Burial: Mt. Washington Cemetery, Independence, MO. Memorial donations to Crossroads Assembly of God. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.