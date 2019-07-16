Clear
Sheila Rose Reed, 64, of DeKalb, Missouri

Sheila's Obituary
Sheila Rose Reed, 64, of DeKalb, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at a Wathena, KS health care facility. She was born April 8, 1955 in St. Joseph, daughter of Shirley and Franklin Sutton. She attended Benton High School. She married Roger Reed on January 9, 1998. Sheila enjoyed fishing with Roger, and loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sheila was preceded in death by father, Franklin Sutton, mother, Shirley Clymens. Survivors include, husband, Roger Reed of DeKalb, MO, son, Roger Sutton of St. Joseph, son, Jeff Carpenter of St. Joseph, daughter, Heather Reed of OK, 5 grandchildren, Dakota, Lacy, Colt, Shaniah, and Caden, 4 great grandchildren, Gracie, Eli, Makiah, Gary, brother, Donald (Susie) Sutton of St. Joseph.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery.

Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening as heat indices could make it feel like 105-110 degrees outside.
