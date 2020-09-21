Shelby Lanee Peterman 27, of St. Joseph, MO., passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. She was born October 20, 1992 in Maryville, Missouri, daughter of Melissa & Stephen Peterman. She attended Benton High School, and she was working at Mosaic Life Care Hospital in the Dietary Department. She was enjoying her motherhood, and looking forward to the birth of her new son, Atticus. She is survived by father, Stephen (Cathy) Peterman, St.Joseph, mother, Melissa Peterman, Springfield, MO, son, Ellias Lee Pritchett, paternal grandparents: Bill and Susan Simpson, Saint Joseph, MO, maternal grandfather, Robert Bates, and half sister, Kelsey Corcoran. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Thursday with Memorial Services following Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 7:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Ellias Pritchett Scholarship Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.