Shelby Lynn Madison Hawkins 14, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at a St. Joseph Hospital. She was born May 9, 2006 in Lebonan, MO, daughter of Jessica Wagoner and David Hawkins. She is a student at Lafayette High School was a terrific artist who enjoyed drawing, listening to music and baking. She is survived by her mother, Jessica Wagoner, father David Hawkins, maternal grandmother, Linda Stover, sister, Shayla Wood, maternal grandfather Larry Wagoner Sr., paternal grandmother, Vicki and uncle, Larry Wagoner Jr.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Shelby Hawkins memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home on online funeral fund at www.ruppfuneral.com select obituary, then funeral fund.